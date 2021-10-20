Police Search for Missing Saginaw County Woman

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing woman.
51-year-old Amy Hemker was last seen around 5:30 a.m. October 14 leaving her home in a red, two door Pontiac Grand Am. The vehicle has a handicap license plate with the number 3-1-7-3-K-6.
Hemker has brown hair and is 5’2″, weighing about 200 pounds. She suffers from mild cerebral palsy and has other mental health issues for which she takes medication. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department.