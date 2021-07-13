Police Search for Man in Alma for Attempting to Lure Girl Into Restroom

Police in Alma are looking for a man who police say tried luring a girl into a public restroom.
The incident occurred at Riverside Park on Saturday, July 10 around 5:45 p.m. The man allegedly stood in the doorway of the restroom and waved to the girl, indicating he wanted her to join him in the bathroom. Instead, the girl told her sibling, who then informed her father. The suspect fled the scene before the father could confront him. Police could not find the suspect in the park.
The man is described as under six feet tall, around 30 years old, wearing a bright, high visibility shirt. He rode a white mountain bike and carried a blue fishing pole. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Gratiot County Central Dispatch.