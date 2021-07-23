Police respond to shooting in Washington, D.C.

▶ Watch Video: U.S. sees alarming outbreak of gun violence

Police have responded Thursday night to the scene of shots fired at a street in Washington, D.C., known for restaurants and bars. At least two adult males were wounded, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officials say both men are “conscious and breathing.”

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a tweet that a shooting took place at the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street. Police are looking for a male leaving the scene in what they described as an older black Honda Civic.

Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

Video showed the area blocked off and first responders at the scene. Police said the shooting is under investigation. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identity of the suspected gunman or those who were shot.

Police Chief Robert Contee of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., is at the scene and will provide more updates this evening, according to the police department’s tweet.

Customers describe seeing “sparks” and running inside the restaurant. Another customer says she saw a young guy running and firing a gun. DC’s bustling 14th Street is virtually shutdown as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/8sxu1bE9sH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021

Thursday’s shooting comes days after one that took place outside the stadium where the Washington Nationals were playing against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. That incident led to a panicked scene, with attendees ducking for cover and the teams retreating to their clubhouses. Police said that three people were shot in that incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.