WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police Requesting Help Searching for Runaway Saint Louis Teen

By jonathan.dent
October 16, 2023 3:24PM EDT
Share
Police Requesting Help Searching for Runaway Saint Louis Teen
Jazmine Rodriguez (Saint Louis Police Department)

Police in Saint Louis are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

15-year-old Jazmine Rodriguez was last seen leaving her residence in an unknown direction wearing black pants and a pink and purple or pink and white hoodie. Rodriguez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and roughly 250 pounds with brown hair.

Police say Rodriguez has been entered into the criminal justice database as a runaway, and anyone harboring her will be prosecuted. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at (989) 875-7505.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent
2

HazMat Team Responds to Bay City Business Thursday Morning
3

Teens Arrested After Teacher Struck by Chair in Flint School
4

Motorcyclist Killed In Flint Township Crash
5

Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted in Saginaw