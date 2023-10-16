Police Requesting Help Searching for Runaway Saint Louis Teen

Police in Saint Louis are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

15-year-old Jazmine Rodriguez was last seen leaving her residence in an unknown direction wearing black pants and a pink and purple or pink and white hoodie. Rodriguez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and roughly 250 pounds with brown hair.

Police say Rodriguez has been entered into the criminal justice database as a runaway, and anyone harboring her will be prosecuted. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at (989) 875-7505.