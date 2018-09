Saginaw Police are asking for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the Chase Bank at 821 Court Street. They’ve released this surveillance photo of the suspect. If you know who it is, or have any other information, contact Det. Jacobs at 989-213-3002, Det. Sgt. Lopez at 989-759-1598 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL.