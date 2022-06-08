Police release photo of additional suspect in Philadelphia shooting

▶ Watch Video: 13 mass shootings erupt across U.S. over weekend

Philadelphia police on Tuesday released surveillance images of an additional suspect from Saturday’s deadly shooting on South Street. Police did not identify the suspect or say what his involvement in the shooting was, but said he should be considered armed and dangerous, CBS Philly reports.

Surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting that took place on South Street in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Philadelphia Police Department

Two other suspects, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner are already in custody.

Garner was shot in the hand by police after allegedly opening fire at two other individuals who fired at each other Saturday night. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by police, who were at the scene of another shooting, after he told those officers he had been wounded in the South Street shooting. Garner faces several charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Vereen was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Two people and one of the gunmen were killed in Saturday’s shooting, according to authorities. Eleven others were wounded and one person was injured by shattered glass.

A man identified as Gregory Jackson, 34, and another individual were seen on video in an altercation with a third man, identified as Micah Townes, Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said Monday. Jackson eventually began shooting at Townes, who returned fire and fatally shot Jackson. The other individual picked up Jackson’s gun and fled the scene, Pescatore said. Both Jackson and Townes had permits to carry firearms.

The gun used by Garner was a ghost gun with an extended magazine, according to Pescatore.

Anyone who recognizes the additional suspect is urged to call police at 215 686-TIPS (8477), or the PPD Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.