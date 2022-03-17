      Weather Alert

Police Pursuit in Chesaning Leads to Crash, Arrest

News Desk
Mar 17, 2022 @ 8:15am

Two people were arrested by Chesaning Police Tuesday, March 15 after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen March 7 from the Dewitt area. Police spotted the vehicle at a grocery store and waited until the suspect came out. They initiated a traffic stop at Broad and Fourth streets, but the driver, a 25-year-old East Lansing man, fled along Brady Rd. Police from Chesaning and St Charles pursued the vehicle, which eventually crash into a second vehicle making a left turn. Police report the occupants of the second vehicle did not suffer serious injury.

The crash caused the suspect vehicle to overturn in a ditch. The driver fled the scene on foot, but was located about a mile from the crash site and arrested. A passenger in the stolen vehicle needed to be extracted by emergency responders and was also arrested. Both individuals had warrants for their arrest.

