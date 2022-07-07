Police officer and suspect both killed in Detroit shooting

A police officer and a suspect were both killed in a shooting on Detroit’s west side Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. local time after officers responded to a report of “shots fired,” according to the Detroit Police Department.

The officer was struck by gunfire and rushed to a hospital, where he died. Detroit Police Chief James White said in a briefing that the fallen officer, whose name was not released, was a five-year veteran whose own father had also served in the department.

“He comes from a long history of law enforcement officers,” White said. “His father was a recently retired police officer in this department as well.”

Police said the suspect, who was also not identified, died of gunshot wounds as well.

The suspect “took fire as well, and was shot, after he shot our officer,” White said.

The exact details of the shooting were unclear. White said there was no indication of any other injuries.