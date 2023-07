Authorities in Rochester say a missing woman may have been in Huron County on June 29th.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Mary Sullivan is believed to have left her home around a week and a half ago driving a gray Honda HRV with the license plate D-Y-U-4-8-0-6. Police say she may be disoriented or confused.

Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call (248) 651-9621.