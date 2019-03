The Saginaw Township police are looking for a suspected car thief. The incident occurred at a local gas station. The vehicle is a white, 2015 Lincoln MKS which was parked at one of the pumps. The license plate number is D-W-D-7-0-7-5. The suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and a blue bandanna at the time of the theft. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Township Police Department.