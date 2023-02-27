Police look for woman needing help

Police in saginaw are searching for a young woman who they believe may need help.

Last Thursday around 1:00 A.M., a Ring doorbell at a home in the area of Bond and Porter Streets caught the woman knocking on the door dressed in a bathrobe and asking for help. Police say she knocked on several doors in the area before someone called 9-1-1. Police were unable to locate her. The woman may be in her teens or possibly her early 20s. She is white with long, brown hair.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department.