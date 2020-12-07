      Weather Alert

Police Locate Missing North Dakota Runaway in Tuscola County

Michael Percha
Dec 7, 2020 @ 7:52am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Police have located a teen reported missing from a North Dakota community in Tuscola County.

On Tuesday, December 1, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Michigan State Police about a 16-year-old boy who was possibly headed to Caro. Troopers conducted a search of the teen over several days before learning he might be hiding with his girlfriend, also 16. They were able to locate the boy, who turned himself in.

The boy was allowed to go with his paternal grandfather in Caro.

Popular Posts
State Cites Nine Businesses, Including One in Midland, for COVID-19 Workplace Safety Violations
Vehicle Hits House in Tuscola County
St. Louis Woman, Oklahoma Man Killed in Montcalm County Crash
Covenant Healthcare Tops COVID-19 Patient Numbers in Michigan
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Names New Tournament Director
Sports News