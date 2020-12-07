Police Locate Missing North Dakota Runaway in Tuscola County
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police have located a teen reported missing from a North Dakota community in Tuscola County.
On Tuesday, December 1, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Michigan State Police about a 16-year-old boy who was possibly headed to Caro. Troopers conducted a search of the teen over several days before learning he might be hiding with his girlfriend, also 16. They were able to locate the boy, who turned himself in.
The boy was allowed to go with his paternal grandfather in Caro.