Police Investigating Zilwaukee Shooting
Multiple Police Agencies responded to the incident shortly before 2:30pm (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
***UPDATE AS OF 18:00 1-7-2020***
Michigan State Police have shared that they will be taking over as lead-agency on the shooting case,
The shooting occurred shortly after 2pm at 995 Edison in Zilwaukee.
A 17 year old male is in custody after shooting a 20 year old female, leaving her in critical condition.
Prior to the incident, the two had a dating history.
Police are investigating a shooting in Zilwaukee shortly before 2:30 this afternoon.
Responding agencies included Carrollton, Saginaw, Saginaw Twp, Kochville, Zilwaukee, and Michigan State Police.
Medical responders on scene removed someone from a home at the corner of Venoy and Edison.
Neighbors believe the shooting may have been drug related, but Zilwaukee and Michigan State Police have yet to release additional information.
The Zilwaukee Police are heading the ongoing investigation.