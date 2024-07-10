Police Investigating Saginaw’s 13th Homicide of 2024

Police in Saginaw are investigating a shooting death that occurred early yesterday morning.

Police responded to the 33 hundred block of Ruckle Street around 12:45 to a report of shots fired. They discovered 33 year old Equayvis Moten in the driveway, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody last night. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.