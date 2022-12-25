WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police investigating homicide at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Colorado

By CBS News
December 25, 2022 2:14PM EST
Police in Thornton, Colorado, say they are investigating a homicide at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall after reports of an incident on Christmas Day. They released few details, but said “there is no active threat.”

Officials said there is a “heavy police presence at the scene,” and that a hazardous materials team from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department has also responded.  

A city spokesman told CBS News Colorado he’s also working to get information on the incident.

Thornton is located about 10 miles north of downtown Denver.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

