Police Investigating Halloween Homicide

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in Flint.

Around 9:00 p.m. police responded to the 2100 block of Midway Circle for a report of a possible shooting. According to Law Enforcement, a 29-year-old woman was found shot inside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and the Flint Major Case Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this or any violent crime is asked to contact the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6953 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.