Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Isabella County
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
A Clare man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Isabella County Thursday, September 24.
Police say the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. The 36-year-old man was riding his motorcycle south on Mission Rd. in Vernon Township when a Pontiac Vibe, driven by a 72-year-old Vernon man east on Herrick Rd., turned left onto Mission directly in the path of the motorcycle, causing the crash.
The Clare man was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare where he was later pronounced dead. The Vernon man was uninjured.
Police continue to investigate the crash. The Clare Fire Department and MMR assisted at the scene.