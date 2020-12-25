      Weather Alert

Police investigating explosion in downtown Nashville

News Desk
Dec 25, 2020 @ 9:38am

Smoke rises over building in downtown Nashville
Smoke rises from the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 25, 2020.

Quan McWil/WTVF

Nashville, Tenn. — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Friday morning. CBS affiliate WTVF reports the blast was felt across much of Davidson County around 6:30 a.m. 

Metro police are still investigating what caused the explosion. WTVF reports heavy smoke was seen in the area around Second Avenue near Church Street. 

Nashville Police tweeted that the explosion was “linked to a vehicle … outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners.”

Firefighters have asked everyone in the area to move at least two blocks away due to concerns about any possible other explosions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

