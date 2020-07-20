      Weather Alert

Police Investigating Double Homicide in Sagianw

Michael Percha
Jul 20, 2020 @ 8:41am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Saginaw experienced its 12th and 13th homicides this year in a double murder Sunday, July 19.

Police say two men and a woman were shot in the Sunoco gas station parking lot at 1944 E. Genesee around 2:20 a.m. 19-year-old Tony Martin was killed at the scene. 22-year-old Ricky Morgan was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The 25-year-old woman showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her arm.

On Monday, July 20, another shooting took place in the 3000 block of Birch Park Dr. just after 4:00 a.m. There’s no word on any victims in that incident.

Police are currently looking for a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about the killings are asked to call (989) 759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

