Police Investigating Buena Vista Township Homicide Make Arrest

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a March 30 homicide in Buena Vista Township.

The incident took place in a home in the 3100 block of Walters Drive, where police discovered 34-year-old Devon Williams had been shot. He later died in a local hospital. 24-year-old Markeisha Burns-Cross was recently arrested for the murder. Police say she and the victim have a child together, and planned his death with another suspect who is currently in jail in another state.

Burns-Cross has been charged with first degree murder and other charges and is being held in the Saginaw County Jail without bond.