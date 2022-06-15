Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in Gratiot County

Two people are dead in Gratiot County’s North Shade Township in what police say is a murder suicide.
Police were dispatched to the 8000 block of W. Cleveland Rd. around 3:25 a.Mm. Tuesday, June 14 after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a murder. The call came from a 34-year-old man who said a 22-year-old Saint Johns man enetered his home while he and his 23-year-old girlfriend from Portland, Michigan were sleeping. The suspect allegedly shot and killed the woman, then shot the caller which grazed his head, before taking his own life.
Police say the suspect and the woman had previously been in a relationship. The victim and suspect were pronounced dead at the scene, while the caller was treated for minor injuries.