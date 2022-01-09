Police Investigate Homicide Death of Child

On Saturday night January 8, 2022, at approximately 10:25 pm a Saginaw Police Officer assigned to a local hospital responded to the emergency room in reference to 20 month old Tony Jackson who arrived with severe injuries throughout his body. The child was brought to the hospital by MMR following a 911 call made by the child’s father. The child was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital
Saginaw Police Detectives responded to investigate the incident and the parents of the child were brought to the Saginaw Police Department for questioning. The investigation revealed the incident to be a homicide which occurred at the family home in the 1200 block of Dillon St. The father of the child was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for open murder.
As this is an open, ongoing investigation, further details are unavailable at this time. Investigators will meet with the Saginaw County Prosecutors Office in the coming days to pursue the expected murder charges.
Detective Seregeant Matthew Gerow said “This crime committed against baby Tony was abhorrent, and our thoughts and prayers
go out to the family members that loved him, along with the community.”
###