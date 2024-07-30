Police Investigate Drowning In Gladwin County

A 30-year-old man died after drowning in a Gladwin County Lake Saturday.

Police say Jose Galicia died at the scene after first responders were called to the 4400 block of Hamilton Way in Sugar Springs around 7:40 P.M. Galicia was swimming on Lake Lancer near a friend’s boat when police say he went under the water for several minites. He was pulled form the bottom after being spotted about seven feet down. Onlookers pulled Galicia onto a pontoon boat where CPR was started. First responders arrived and continued life saving efforts, but Galicia died at the scene.

The case remains under investigation, though police say the incident appears to be accidental.