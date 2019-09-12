      Weather Alert

Police Investigate Bay City Shooting

Bill Hewitt
Sep 11, 2019 @ 10:37pm
Bay City Public Safety detectives are seeking warrants from prosecutors against a Saginaw man after a shooting in the city’s south end.

Bay County Sheriff deputies arrested the 24-year-old suspect a short distance from the house where the shooting occurred about 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11th.

Investigators said a 27-year-old Bay City man suffered a non, life-threatening, gun shot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There’s no information on his condition.

Authorities said the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

No motive for the Bay City shooting has been released.

