Police in Mt. Pleasant Searching for Missing Girl

(source: MSP)

State police troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post are asking for help locating a missing girl.

17-year-old Jade Lee Sackett was last seen on January 25. She is described as five feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, freckles on her face and a tattoo on her left wrist and ankle. Police believe she may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant State Police Post at (989) 773-5951.