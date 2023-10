Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old from Flint.

According to the Flint Police Department, Alayjah Lashay Shepherd was last seen at a home in the 6200 block of Beltree Lane on October 16th. Shepherd is described as a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (810) 237-6951.