Police Identify Victim, Suspect in Fatal Gratiot County Crash

The victim in a fatal Gratiot County crash has been identified.

Police say 49-year-old Jeremy Watson of Shepherd was killed in the 10000 block of North Warner Road in Seville Township Sunday around 2:50 A.M. while riding a motorcycle. Police say he was struck by 28-year-old Michael Hulings of Elwell, driving an SUV, who was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. Watson was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he died from his injuries.

Hulings is currently in the Gratiot County Jail on a $30,000 bond and is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.