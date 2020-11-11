      Weather Alert

Police Identify Saginaw Shooting Victim

Michael Percha
Nov 11, 2020 @ 7:57am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Police have identified a murder victim killed in Saginaw on Friday, November 6.

20-year-old Marquavious Collins was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 1500 block of Durand St. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

Collins’ death marks the 19th murder in Saginaw in 2020 and the seventh shooting in the city since Thursday, November 5.

