Police Identify Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Police have identified the man they say was killed after stabbing a woman and shooting at police in Bay County.

Authorities say 46-year-old Daryll Socia stabbed a 43-year-old woman he had been in a relationship with at the Saginaw Estates trailer park early Tuesday morning.

The woman escaped across the street and called police, but officials say when officers from the Hampton Township Public Safety Department, Michigan State Police, and Essexville Public Safety Department arrived, Socia began shooting at them with a revolver. Two state police troopers reportedly returned fire and struck Socia, who died of his injuries.

Socia reportedly had prior convictions for domestic violence and other assault crimes.

Both MSP troopers are on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.