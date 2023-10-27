Police Identify Lake Man Killed After Being Struck by Pickup

The victim of a fatal crash in Isabella County has been identified.

Police say 29-year-old Dylan Andras of Lake was riding a dirt bike with a friend in the 7000 block of West Stevenson Lake Road in Coldwater Township around 9:15 A.M. Wednesday when the owner of a home in the area, a 54-year-old man, began to chase the pair in a 2020 GMC pickup truck. Police say the victim and his friend were riding their bikes on the man’s property. The older man allegedly rammed the back of Andras’ dirt bike, which led to his death.

The suspect was arrested on a charged of reckless driving causing death but has yet to be formally arraigned.