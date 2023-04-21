Police Identify Deerfield Township Man Accused of Storing Wife’s Body

An Isabella County man faces a five year prison sentence for concealing his dead wife’s body.

54-year-old Terrell York of Deerfield Township is charged with one count of concealing the death of an individual. An investigation into his wife’s disappearance began when family members informed police they hadn’t heard from 67-year-old Patricia York in about two years. Conducting a welfare check, they spoke with York at his home in the 1000 block of West Baseline Road, who allegedly told police she was no longer at the residence.

Police arrested York on an unrelated warrant and obtained a search warrant for the house. They discovered Patricia’s body stuffed in a freezer, which had been there for several months, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department. An Autopsy’s initial findings suggest foul play was not a factor in her death.

York is being held on a $5,000 bond.