A body found by utlitiy workers along I-675 near N. Outer Dr. Wednesday, April 17 has been identified.

Police say the victim is 36-year-old Aaron Pickvett of Sterling. The preliminary investigation was unable to determine an obvious cause of death. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch received the call around 1:00 p.m. Buena Vista Township Police responded to the scene with assistance from state police detectives.