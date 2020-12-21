      Weather Alert

Police ID Victim in Michigan Sugar Falling Death

Michael Percha
Dec 21, 2020 @ 8:39am
(photo by Michael Percha)

The man who fell to his death at the Bay City Michigan Sugar plant on December 15 has been identified.

53-year-old Derrin Forgette was working in an elevated area above a dual screw system used to grind sugar beets. Police say he was cleaning a chute above the screws when he fell 120 into the grinder. Forgette had only worked for the company for about a month, according to Michigan Sugar officials.

The investigation into Forgette’s death is ongoing.

