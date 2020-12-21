Police ID Victim in Michigan Sugar Falling Death
(photo by Michael Percha)
The man who fell to his death at the Bay City Michigan Sugar plant on December 15 has been identified.
53-year-old Derrin Forgette was working in an elevated area above a dual screw system used to grind sugar beets. Police say he was cleaning a chute above the screws when he fell 120 into the grinder. Forgette had only worked for the company for about a month, according to Michigan Sugar officials.
The investigation into Forgette’s death is ongoing.