Police ID Tuscola County Crash Victim
(source: Michigan State Police)
A man killed in a fiery crash in Tuscola County Monday, April 13 has been identified.
State police say 29-year-old Daryl Damm of Unionville was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix near the intersection of Mayville and Maple Grove Roads in Dayton Township around 10:00 p.m. when the vehicle crashed and burst into flames. First responders managed to put the flames out but were unable to save Damm, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play is not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.