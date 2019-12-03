Police Grants Approved at Saginaw City Council
Saginaw City Council approved research agreements between two Michigan Universities and the Saginaw Police Department. The Victim Specialist Program grant is worth 276 thousand dollars requires nine thousand of it to be earmarked for the research partner and program, which deemed Saginaw Valley State University to be the most viable. Research from the partnership period will include data from October 1st of this year through September 30th of 2022. Saginaw police will also be partnering with Michigan State University in relation to the 2019 Strategies for Policing Innovation Grant. The Strategies for Policing Innovation Grant was awarded Six hundred forty six thousand nine hundred forty one dollars by the Saginaw Police Department in order to help identify and define the city’s most pressing crime problems.