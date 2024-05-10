Police disperse protesters at several campuses, use tear gas in Tucson

▶ Watch Video: Analyzing how Americans view protest movements over time

Police broke up several encampments of pro-Palestinian demonstrators at several campuses Friday as graduations drew near.

Officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Arizona Tucson campus early Friday morning after they refused to leave their encampment, according to numerous reports.

The school said, “A structure made from wooden pallets and other debris was erected on campus property after 5 p.m. in violation of the policy. University officials issued warnings to remove the encampment and disperse. The warnings were ignored” despite the school’s president, Robert C. Robbins, instituting “a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing its campus.”

According to the statement, police vehicles were spiked and rocks and water bottles were thrown at officers and university staff. “Those who have violated the law are subject to arrest and prosecution,” the statement continued.

CBS Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV said it confirmed that bottles were being tossed.

The Arizona Daily Star posted video of what happened next:

KOLD reports that a large group of law enforcement moved in on the demonstrators shortly after midnight local time “after they ignored several commands to disperse. The officers used gas and tore down” the “encampment, which had been fortified with wood and plastic barriers.” The Daily Star says officers also fired rubber bullets.

KOLD says the protesters then left the campus and moved across the street before police fired more gas at them. They then left the vicinity.

The protest was in the same campus area where four people were arrested last week, KOLD notes.

The school said the decision to use law enforcement was made “to ensure the safety of … attendees” of the commencement ceremony scheduled for Friday night.

Encampment also cleared at MIT

Meanwhile, a large police force entered pro-Palestinian protesters’ encampment on the MIT campus early Friday morning, CBS Boston reports.

Officers in riot gear lined up around the tent encampment at about 4 a.m. and could be seen breaking down tables and tents after they moved inside.

MIT says ten MIT students, graduate and undergrad, were arrested.

There was a rally outside the now-cleared encampment Friday morning, where protesters said “this is not the end.”

“We’re going to be back because the student movement will not die,” a protester with a megaphone said, before chanting “we’ll be back.”

MIT President Sally Kornbluth had ordered protesting students to leave the encampment space on Kresge lawn by Monday. The school began suspending students after the deadline was ignored.

And encampment broken up at Penn

Philadelphia police and University of Pennsylvania police moved in on the pro-Palestinian encampment set up on College Green Friday morning, CBS Philadelphia reports.

The encampment entered its 16th day Friday morning, and police have reportedly detained multiple people.

“Penn Police warns those in the College Green Encampment to disperse immediately. If you do not take your belongings and leave within two minutes, you will be considered a defiant trespasser and will be arrested. If you leave now, you will not be arrested,” Penn Public Safety said in a post on X.

This comes less than 24 hours after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called on the university to disband the encampment.

Confusion at Johns Hopkins

Tensions are rising at Johns Hopkins University as pro-Palestine protesters remain despite repeated pleas from university administration for the encampment to end, CBS Baltimore reports. Protesters have been camping out on the Baltimore campus for 11 days.

Not knowing who is at the encampment caused confusion across the campus Wednesday evening after the Student Affairs department sent a letter to all Johns Hopkins students.

“It’s definitely been a little stressful, I would say,” JHU student Angelica Fagan said. “I don’t know who is at the encampment.”

“I was confused because, first off, it said student conduct email,” said student Wilson Martinez. “I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?'”

Students seemed unclear about who might be targeted by enforcement actions.