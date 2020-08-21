Police Cracking Down on Red Light Runners
Source- Michigan State Police (Stock)
Local and state police in Tuscola County recently stepped up enforcement of red light stops.
In their first red light initiative Thursday, August 20, police stopped more than 50 vehicles for running red lights, which resulted in 33 citations, 17 verbal warnings and one arrest for a misdemeanor traffic offence.
Running red lights led to 6,018 crashes around the state last year, with 25 people killed in those crashes. Police will continue their red light initiative throughout the year. Running a red light can lead to a $110 fine and three points on your drivers license.