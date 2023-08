Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in an unsolved murder case in Flint.

27-year-old Monecia Hunter was shot and killed in the 800 block of Chatham Drive around 12:30 A.M. on July 2. Anyone with information may receive up to $2,500 by calling 1-800-422-JAIL or by using the P-3 mobile app.