Police Chase Leads to Drugged Driving Arrest

Michael Percha
May 11, 2020 @ 8:17am
A vehicle chase in Tuscola County early Saturday, May 9 led to the arrest of a 59-year-old Kingston man.

Police say a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hurds Corner Rd. in Wells Township around 12:30 a.m. but the suspect didn’t stop, leading police on a 13-mile chase. He was finally stopped after police deployed a stop stick.

The man was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license. Police also discovered cocaine in the vehicle.

