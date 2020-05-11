Police Chase Leads to Drugged Driving Arrest
(Alpha Media file photo)
A vehicle chase in Tuscola County early Saturday, May 9 led to the arrest of a 59-year-old Kingston man.
Police say a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hurds Corner Rd. in Wells Township around 12:30 a.m. but the suspect didn’t stop, leading police on a 13-mile chase. He was finally stopped after police deployed a stop stick.
The man was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license. Police also discovered cocaine in the vehicle.