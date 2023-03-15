Police Chase Ends with Arrest of Five Break-In Suspects

Five people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a marijuana dispensary in Bay County and leading police on a chase Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say that shortly after 5 a.m. troopers spotted a vehicle suspected to be involved in a break-in that had occurred earlier in the morning driving southbound on I-75 in Buena Vista Township. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, eventually leading to a chase onto Dixie Highway, with the vehicle allegedly swerving in and out of oncoming traffic and even crashing into an oncoming vehicle before continuing on. Troopers were eventually able to execute a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Police say that 5 suspects then fled the vehicle on foot, and that 4 were caught immediately while another was found soon after by a canine search team. The suspects are all between the ages of 18 and 21 and come from Battle Creek and Lansing.

Investigators say the vehicle was found to be stolen from the Lansing area earlier in the morning.