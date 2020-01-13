Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Break-In Suspects
Three suspects in break-ins at Target stores in Fenton and Brighton were arrested Monday, January 13 after leading police on a vehicle chase.
Police say the suspects’ vehicle ended up running off the road, with all suspects fleeing the vehicle into woods near M-59. A state police canine unit was deployed to track the suspects down, who were all arrested.
State police troopers were assisted by the Livingston and Oakland County Sheriff’s Offices, Brighton City, Hamburg Township and Green Oak police departments.
It isn’t known at this time if the suspects are responsible for break-ins of other Target stores around mid- and southeast Michigan, but police say they’re wanted by several agencies on multiple charges.