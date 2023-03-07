Police Chase and Crash Lead to Felony Arrests

(MSP)

Police arrested two men early Tuesday morning in Saginaw Township after they allegedly crashed their vehicle following a police chase.

Around 12:20 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers responded to a crash in the 3200 block of Bay Road, where a 2003 Chevrolet pickup had crashed into a utility pole and caused a power outage.

According to investigators, several miles into Saginaw Township, the driver lost control of his truck and crashed into a utility pole, causing a localized power outage. The 21-year-old driver from Bay City and his passenger, a 27-year-old man from Standish, then allegedly attempted to hide from police by entering several nearby homes, leading to 911 calls from residents.

Both men were arrested and charged with several felonies in Saginaw County. Police say there will also be charges from the pursuit in Bay County.