Police Bring Florida Man to Huron County for Sexual Assault Charges

A man living in Florida was recently arrested and brought back to Michigan on criminal sexual conduct charges.
49-year-old David Gray is accused in Huron County of sexually assaulting two children, ages three and six at the time of the alleged assault. The incidents took place from 2007 to 2010. An investigation into the allegations began last May when school officials contacted police after a student made comments about being sexually assaulted.
Gray, who was believed to be living in Kentucky, was found by the U.S. Marshall Service and arrested in Bay County, Florida. He’s charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 and is being held on a $200,000 bond.