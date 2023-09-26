Police Asking for Help Identifying Woman in $54,500 Fraud Investigation

Police in Clio are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly defrauded thousands of dollars from eight credit union locations earlier this month.

Authorities say on September 7, the woman went to the Genisys Credit Union in Clio and presented a forged out-of-state ID to get $5,000 in cash from a Home Equity Line of Credit belonging to the person whose name was on the ID. Investigators say the woman and one or more other people did this at seven other Genisys branches in three different counties beginning the day before, using multiple forged IDs to obtain $54,500.

According to police, a suspect was initially developed, but has since been cleared. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clio Police Department or Crime Stoppers.