Police Ask For Public’s Help In Locating Teen

The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing/endangered juvenile, reported as a runaway by her mother. 14-year-old Moriah Lyric Douglas was last seen on Friday, January 28, 2022. She is 5’2”, 98 pounds, with curly black hair just above the shoulders. Moriah has multiple nose piercings, large gage hoops in both ears, and has braces on her teeth.
She was last seen wearing dark colored fuzzy pajama pants and an oversized black and red hooded sweatshirt. She may also be wearing a blue winter jacket. Her current location is unknown, but she may be with her boyfriend, 15-year-old Illario Amar Silva of Midland.
Anyone having information regarding this incident please contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.