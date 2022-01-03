Police Ask For Public Help In Finding Shooting Suspect

Detectives stress that they are still looking for a suspect in a New Years Eve robbery and shooting at a Saginaw Store. Police have released photos of a person of interest in the robbery of a Family Dollar Store that involved a teenage employee being shot in her face.
The surveillance camera images of the person that were released by the Michigan State Police show a man inside the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee St., wearing a blue jacket with a large Adidas emblem on the back, gray sweatpants, a backpack, and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled closely around his face.
Police have said an unknown person entered the store about 11 p.m. on Friday, shot an 18-year-old clerk, then left with an undisclosed amount of money. The victim identified as Ariana Flynn, suffered a gunshot wound to her face. Flynn remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-5245.