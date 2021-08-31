Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man

Police are asking the public’s help in locating a Saginaw man missing since last week.
Willie D. Lytle, 40, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Police said at the time, he was leaving work at Morley Companies in Saginaw Township.
Lytle was driving a 2018 white GMC Terrain with a license plate number of EKW2951. The SUV has a Central Michigan University sticker on its rear window.
Lytle has not committed a crime and is not being sought by police for an arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Lytle’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.