Police Arrest Officer Shooting Suspect in Shiawassee County After Shootout

A suspect in the shooting of a Saginaw Township police officer was arrested Tuesday, January 22 after a shootout with police in Shiawassee County.

29-year-old Joshua Rosebush allegedly shot officer Jeff Koenig in the jaw and upper arm after a traffic stop Tuesday around 2:00 a.m. Rosebush fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Koenig was able to retreat and call for help. Other officers arrived on the scene and took Koenig to the hospital. He was initially in critical condition but has since stabilized. He’s been transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center. Koenig is a 16-year veteran of the department.

Police quickly found a stolen Dodge pickup truck on Liberty Rd. in Kochville Township, between Michigan Ave. and Davis Rd. They found a second stolen vehicle hours later , a white 2013 Ford F-250 pickup with a license plate number DB 60703, at the Flint Township Home Depot on Corunna Rd with an AIS Construction label on its side. Police located Rosebush after an extensive manhunt around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Woodbury and Lansing roads off I-69, who fired at police after a brief chase. Police returned fire, wounding Rosebush. No officers were injured. Rosebush was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.