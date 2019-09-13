Police Arrest Man on Firearms Charges a Year After Incident in Huron County
(source: Huron County Sheriff's Department)
A Macomb County man was arrested Tuesday, September 10 in Huron County for shooting out the rear window of a woman’s vehicle more than a year ago.
43-year-old Troy Chappel, Sr. is charged with assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police say the incident occurred July 27, 2018. 52-year-old Susan Weiss reported her vehicle’s window had been broken out by what she believed were beer bottles at a residence at 4693 Kilmanagh Rd. in Grant Township. Police soon found the window had been shot out instead.
Chappel was arraigned Wednesday, September 12 in Huron County. He has posted bond.