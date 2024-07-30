WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Police Arrest Man for Threatening Note On Political Signs in Saginaw Township

By News Desk
July 30, 2024 2:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A threatening note on a political sign in Saginaw Township got a 50-year-old man arrested on Sunday.

Police say on Saturday, a contract worker with Sears at the Fashion Square Mall noticed several political signs on the company property near the curb at Bay and Tittabawassee roads and removed them, placing them by a utility pole for the owner to claim them. When the worker arrived the next day, the signs were back in place. Police say a handwritten note was attched to one of the signs, saying the person who put it there had a 9mm gun and was surveilling the area.

The worker took the signs to the police department. Police say the owner later arrived claiming the signs were stolen and admittd to writing the note. He was arrested on charges of making a terroist threat. Police have not disclosed to what political party or affiliation the signs or the suspect represent.

